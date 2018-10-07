Journalists’ ordeal at PDP National Convention in Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention to select a presidential flagbearer of the party for the 2019 general election holding in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers state took off on Saturday at the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium.

Accreditation of delegates and other officials started early and was going on smoothly when the Daily Times arrived the venue.

Our Correspondent observed party faithful, particularly supporters and loyalists of some presidential aspirants gyrating and demonstrating in carnival-like processions to sell their candidatures.

Prominent among these groups were those loyal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwakwanso and Senate President, Bukola Saraki as well as Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Petty traders, hawkers, food vendors and others had a field day entertaining people with their wares outside the stadium and smiling to the banks. The whole venue was agog and adorned with posters of the aspirants. Indeed, Port Harcourt was littered with posters and billboards of the aspirants.

However, while others were performing their duties smoothly and unhindered, journalists from the state were passing through harrowing experiences to cover the convention.

It began with accreditation when newsmen got to venue of the media accreditation and learnt that press tags have been handed over to a certain official of Rivers State government for onward distribution to journalists from Rivers State.

Our Correspondent gathered that only 20 Press cards were given to the official for the over 200 journalists based in Port Harcourt. The PDP spokesman, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, was said to have stated that he was asked to accredit only 200 journalists for the event.

It was hellish for newsmen to gain entry into the stadium at the first gate due to the pushing and bullying of security operatives. One newshound lost a phone and some cash to hoodlums when those at the gate insisted that journalists should also join the queue and struggle in.

Inside the stadium proper, journalists without the press tags were refused entry into the mainbowl venue of the convention . One journalist from the neighbouring Bayelsa state who had come to cover the convention was harassed and almost beaten up by some security men at the main entry to the venue.

A policeman who roughly shoved a colleague from one of the national newspaper threatened to slap him.