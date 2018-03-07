Journalist’s detention: Uproar as NUJ, CSO, others storm DSS Hqtrs

.Demand unconditional release of The Independent Bureau Chief

.8 days after, Ezimakor still in DSS custody

.#tag for his release debuts amidst concern for his health

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and five other Civil Society Organisations have vowed to occupy the office of Department of State Services (DSS) today (Wednesday) if the Abuja Bureau Chief of the Daily Independent Newspaper, Tony Ezimakor, who is currently under the detention of the service, is not released unconditionally.

The groups in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday called on all members of the local and international media to attend the peaceful protest aimed at drawing attention to the increasing incidents of unlawful harassment of journalists and the unlawful detention of Nigerians in violation of their constitutional rights by the present administration.

The press statement was jointly signed by Charles Oputa (OurMumuDonDo), Deji Adeyanju (Concerned Nigerians), Ariyo Dare Atoye (Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy), Bako Abdul Usman (Campaign for Democracy) and Public Lawyers League.

The statement reads in part, “Following the continued detention of Mr. Anthony Ezimakor, the Abuja Bureau Chief of the Daily Independent Newspaper by the Directorate of State Service (DSS) and the continued disregard for his rights to freedom of speech, right to dignity of the human person, and right to fair hearing as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended), we have decided to occupy the DSS Headquarters in Maitama by 9:00am on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

“The decision to occupy the DSS office was made in a bid to prevent Mr. Ezimakor from suffering the same fate as Sheik Ibrahim El-zakzaky who has been detained illegally at the DSS facility for more than two years.

“We re-emphasise our demand for the unconditional release of Mr. Ezimakor by the DSS. In the alternative, we demand that the Federal Government charges him to court as stipulated in the Constitution and give him the opportunity to defend himself.”

The Abuja-based journalist is being held purportedly over exclusive stories on Boko Haram campaign and negotiations with the insurgents by the Federal Government.

Ezimakor, who has been in DSS’s detention for about 8 days, is yet to be charged to court.

He is said to be treating hypertension and ulcer and this has reportedly made his family worried.

The Daily Times recalls that senior lawyers in the country had on Monday asked the Department of State Security (DSS) to immediately and unconditionally release the Abuja Bureau Chief of Independent Newspapers, Mr. Tony Ezimakor, who has been in detention since last week Wednesday.

Reacting to the development during a telephone interview with The Daily Times, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mahmud Abubakar, SAN, expressed concern that such impunity could not be allowed in a democratic regime.

He called on the legal team of detained Abuja Bureau chief of Daily Independent to approach the court and file an application for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.

While stressing that his detention is in continuation of the clampdown on freedom of speech and free press by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in violation of the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, Mahmud stressed the need to raise an alarm in a bid to stop the nation from sliding towards dictatorship.

For his part, Abuja based lawyer and human right activist, Abidemi Funsho, called on all Nigerians and the international community to prevail on President Buhari to order the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Ezimakor.

He said,” the continued detention of Tony Ezimakor without arraigning him in a competent court of law is draconian, tyrannical, illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional”.

He cited Section 23 of the Police Act which stipulates that suspects cannot be detained beyond 24 hours after which the person should be charged to court in conformity with the basic constitutional rights of citizens adding that to do otherwise will amount to impunity and an encroachment to his fundamental rights.

Also, “Section 36 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees right to fair hearing and only a court of competent jurisdiction can establish the judicial principle of audi alterem partem. We therefore demand that Ezimakor be brought to court if the DSS has anything against him,” he added.

