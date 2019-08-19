20 year old Josh Okogie who plays for Minnesota Timberwolves has expressed his enthusiasm in playing for Nigeria’s D’Tigers over the United States National team, saying the decision wasn’t a hard one as it was influenced by his passion in seeing the Nigeria’s team return to her past glory.

Okogie made this revelation at the team’s open training session at the indoor sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.

Speaking further, Okogie disclosed that he is confident that the team can beat every other team in the tournament and he is devoted to making a statement as to the prowess of the Nigerian team at the world cup.

“I’m never going into a game thinking I’m going to lose”, he said with bursts of enthusiasm.

Okogie is one of the four NBA players in the 15-man provisional squad called up by D’Tigers head coach, Alex Nworah ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball world cup taking place in China from 31st August – 15th September.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has been drawn in Group B alongside Argentina, Russia and Korea ranked 5th, 10th and 32nd respectively making the D’Tigers who is ranked 33rd the least ranked in the group.

D’Tigers will play their first game on Saturday 31st August and would be playing against Russia.