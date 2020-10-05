Jose Mourinho mocks critics after mercilessly beating Man U

Just few days after Tottenham trashed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 in the Europa, they beat Manchester United blue black in 6-1 win.

Daily Times gathered that Jose Mourinho spoke with Mourinho beIN Sports after his boys rough handled Manchester United.



He said, “Imagine if they have an attacking coach. With a defensive coach, they scored five, seven, six. With an attacking coach, they will score ten, eleven, twelve.

“The mentality is great. The players are playing very, very well. Everyone is giving everything. The squad is full of quality and talent,”.

Mourinho guided Tottenham to an emphatic 6-1 victory over his former club Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.