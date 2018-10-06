Jos Killings: Ondo Govt evacuates students from UNIJOS

Ondo State indigenes studying at the University of Jos, Plateau State have been evacuated by the state government from the tertiary institution due to the crisis within the Jos metropolis where the institution is situated.

Among those who were brought back to the state are two visually impaired students.

The students had sent a distress call to the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu following the unrest in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The called followed the killing of some students in the institution’s hostel.

Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Agboola Ajayi while receiving the students expressed appreciation to God for sparing their lives, thereby averting what could have been a major calamity for the state.

Ajayi, who described the Akeredolu-led government as a responsive one, thanked the students’ leader for alerting the government on the development early enough which led to the timely rescue mission.

He assured them that the government would continue to prioritize the safety of the citizens, irrespective of their religious and political creeds.

President of the National Association of Ondo State Students, NAOSS, UNIJOS Chapter, Olakunle Ojumu, said the students would ever remain grateful to the state government for the timely intervention.

Olakunle said, “I made a distress call to the state government following the sudden outbreak of the ongoing killing in Jos and the government acted promptly by sending five buses, which contained 16 students each and other logistics to rescue the trapped students”.