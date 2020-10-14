Jos DISCO spent N1.4Billion to procure meters

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The management of Jos DISCO on Tuesday said it spent N1,450, 000, 000 (one billion, four hundred and fifty million naira) to procure 20,000 meters out of which it has received a delivery of 6,000, Daily Times gathered.

The electricity company said the meters will be delivered to its franchise states of Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe and Benue States with strict adherence to the new energy supply policy, which has been categorised into band A, B, C and D.

The power company who spoke in Jos, through its Head, Corporate Communications, Dr. Friday Elijah, also informed that the meters will only be deployed to customers who had previously keyed into the company’s promo of debt recovery that took place sometimes last year.

According to Elijah: “The meters would be targeted at unmetered customers on band A and B, so as to avoid probable dispute that could arise if they were left on estimation.

“We will give these meters to our Customers who were promised during the promo exercise as a measure of the fulfilment of our promises to them. Some of them keyed into our debt recovery promo and so, we are morally obligated to give them the meters”, Elijah said.

The spokesman who spoke through a statement sent to our correspondent also disclosed that the meters were not only for retail customers, but also include High Tension (HT) metered customers for energy accounting and for unmanned injection sub stations energy data analysis.

Elijah expressed optimism that virtually all Jos Disco customers would be metered, adding that the procured meters would complement the current MAP programme.

He called on customers in its franchise States to pay for their consumed energy to enable the company invest more on her facilities.

