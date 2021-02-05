Jos DISCO distributes 20,000 meters to customers — Daily Times Nigeria

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), has complied with the federal government directive to meter its customers across the country.

It would be recalled that the government released funds to DISCOs for the mass deployment of about six million free electricity meters to power consumers nationwide.

In compliance to the directive, JED on Friday said it has metered over 20,000 customers since the beginning of the National Mass Metering Programme in December 2020.

READ ALSO: Darkness looms as vandals steals Jos DISCO’s installations

The spokesman for JED, Dr. Friday Elijah, who confirmed this to Daily Times in a statement, said that the meters were installed to consumers at zero cost.

He said the Managing Director of the company, Engr. Hashim Bakori, has advised customers to report to management any staff demanding for gratification as a precursor for installing the meter.

The statement reads: We are installing these meters to our customers free of cost. Customers are not supposed to pay anything in what ever guise for the installation of these meters.

The meters are free”, adding, “we therefore urge our customers to report anybody demanding money from them for the purpose of meters installation”, he said.

JED has expressed confidence that the meters will go round their four franchised states of Bauchi, Gombe, Benue and Plateau, assuring consumers not to panic as there are enough meters to serve all unmetered customers.