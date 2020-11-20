Jonathan@63: You have earned Nigeria’s goodwill — President Buhari

On Thursday President Muhammadu Buhari says Goodluck Jonathan the former president of Nigeria has brought honor to Nigeria and has earned Nigeria goodwill. Daily Times gathers.

He congratulated him for the peculiar and remarkable effort of peace as an envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) especially to the Republic of Mali.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman made a statement “On behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday, November 20, 2020, congratulating him for a life of service that has brought honor and goodwill to the country,”

“The President notes, with appreciation, the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former president on Nigeria’s political ladder, and dedication that has kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

“As the former Nigerian President turns 63, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant Dr Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.”

He has also led AU and ECOWAS teams on various election monitoring missions, most recently in Tanzania.

Jonathan led an ECOWAS delegation to negotiate the release of Ibrahim Keita, the ousted president, and the restoration of constitutional government after the military coup in Mali in August