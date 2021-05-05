Jonathan: Yar’Adua’s timeline defined by Love, peace, others

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has stated that his predecessor, late President Musa Yar’Adua, will be remembered for his role as a peacekeeper.

Jonathan said this in a series of tweets on Wednesday to commemorate the 11th anniversary of Yar’Adua’s death in office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Yar’Adua died in 2010 while still in office.

After fighting an illness that kept him hidden from the public eye, Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010 at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. On May 6, he was laid to rest in Danmarna, Katsina State.

Jonathan was the country’s vice president until he was sworn in as president on May 6 after his predecessor died, as the Nigerian Constitution requires.

Jonathan paid tribute to his former boss on the third anniversary of his death on Wednesday, calling him “a peacemaker, nation builder, and democrat whose timeline was characterized by virtues of service, tolerance, truth, and love.”

“Today, I honor my boss, comrade, colleague, and brother, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who passed away 11 years ago,” the statement reads.

“As politicians, we shared a vision of a country that was peaceful, unified, and just. President Yar’Adua believed in this vision until his last breath, channeling his power and time into the pursuit of an equitable society.

“Although out of our sight, his legacies live with us and his memory we will continue to cherish.

“His timeline was characterized by values of service, goodwill, truth, and compassion, and we will always remember him as a peacemaker, nation builder, and democrat.”