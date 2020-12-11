2023 presidency: Jonathan has a bright chance in PDP — Secondus

On Thursday, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP ,Mr Uche Secondus while briefing newsmen in Abuja, saying the party is yet to decide on the zoning for 2023 election, saying it will only take the decision after reviewing the 2019 general election performance. Daily Times reports.

he was asked if PDP were making moves in bringing back the former President Goodluck Jonathan following the uproar for an Igbo presidency, he said that the decisions could only be made after the submission of election appraisal committee’s report.

he also added that the party has a methodology of doing thigs that would be followed in making decision for the 2023 presidential election.

“All over the country, the PDP remains the bride. States under the party’s control rose from 11 to 16, while the party now makes use of internal mechanism to resolve its internal issues,” he said. Secondus said that the party has a methodology of doing things and that would be followed in taking decision for the 2023 elections.

He, however, added that the decision was not for the NWC but for the entirety membership of the party.

“I believe that whoever that is interested in 2023, including the former President, has a bright chance because the PDP is a party of all.

“Everybody will have that opportunity but in clear terms, we have not taken any decision to give anybody ticket for now.

“After the general election, we set up a panel to study and appraise our performance and make necessary recommendations.

“The Governor of Bauchi state, Alhaji Bala Mohammed is heading the committee and it is still working.

“We did the same thing when we lost election in 2015 when we set up Sen. Ike Ekweremadu committee to look into why we lost. It was from that report that the party took action towards 2019.

The same way this time, we must study our last outing before looking ahead. We can’t be talking of zoning when we have not appraised how we faired in the last election.

“Moreover, the state of the nation today is such that politics or anything concerning 2023 of three years away should take back stage,” he said.