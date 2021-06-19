Jonathan, Adesina Join Buhari in Ghana For ECOWAS summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday attended the 59th ordinary session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of heads of state and government.

Naija News reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan and Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) also attended the summit.

The ongoing mid-year statutory meeting of the regional bloc is chaired by Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghanaian president.

Also present in Accra alongside Buhari are Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs.

The 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government was preceded by the 46th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level and the 86th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, in Accra, Ghana.

The MSC, comprising of Ministers responsible for defence and foreign affairs from ECOWAS Member States, considered the security situation in the ECOWAS Region, among other topical issues on the agenda while the 86th Ordinary Session considered a memorandum on the post Covid-19 industry recovery plan, the 2021 mid-term report of the President of the ECOWAS Commission and the ongoing institutional reforms at ECOWAS, among others.

The President is expected back in Abuja at the end of the Summit.