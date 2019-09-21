The Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has on Saturday, urged Chief Uche Ogah and Dr. Alex Otti, representing the All Progressive Congress (APC) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) respectively, to sheathe their swords and join him in rebuilding Abia State.

Ikpeazu, who was declared winner after the Tribunal ruling on Friday, stated that he has no grudge against his opponents in the March 9 governorship election in the state, adding that the duo only exercised their rights.

Recall that Ogah and Otti had approached the election petition tribunal to upturn the results of the election but the tribunal upheld the governor’s victory and declared the petitions filed by the challengers as unmeritorious.

Vanguard reports that, Ikpeazu, who spoke at the Abia State Government House in Umuahia, commended the tribunal for the verdict and also expressed gratitude to people of the state for giving him their mandate.

He said the victory would energize him to work harder for the good of the state. “More than ever before, we shall henceforth be relentless in the vigorous pursuit of our developmental agenda for the people of Abia State,” he said.