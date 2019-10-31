Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi on Thursday, urged former Vice- President Abubakar Atiku and other opposition figures to team up with President Muhammadu Buhari in the task of building a new Nigeria.

Fayemi made the call in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

The governor said the call became necessary now that the controversies surrounding the actual winner of the 2019 Presidential Election had been settled by the Supreme Court.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the Supreme Court’s verdict which re-affirmed his victory at the poll, describing it as “a victory for democracy”.

Fayemi said the Supreme Court’s verdict had put an end to the legal battle over the 2019 presidential election, by re-affirming Buhari as the validly elected President of the country.

The governor described the Supreme Court verdict as a re- affirmation of the mandate freely given to Buhari by the electorate during the Feb.23 Presidential Election.

He commended the judiciary for its boldness and resilience in deepening the country’s democracy through sound judgments, stressing that democracy was gradually taking firm roots in the country with the people’s will triumph over other considerations.

“This is good for our democracy. It is victory for democracy. This victory is not for the All Progressives Congress (APC) alone. It is a victory for all well-meaning Nigerians

“The people have spoken in clear tone and the judiciary has re-affirmed the will of the people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti state, I congratulate our President, Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the leadership of APC and entire citizens of our dear country on this victory

“It is my belief that the verdict of the apex court has put to an end to all the distractions occasioned by agitations about the 2019 presidential election.

“ While we congratulate the leadership of the APC, we urge the opposition to join the President in the task of building the country and taking it to the next level of socio-economic development,” the Governor said.