John Terry linked with vacant Bristol City job

Aston Villa assistant coach, John Terry has reportedly registered his interest in the vacant Bristol City job according to reports.

Former Chelsea defender has put his name forward following the departure of Lee Johnson after a string of bad results.

Daily Mail reports, that the 39-year-old will be competing against England Women’s national team manager Phil Neville while Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is also believed to be interested in the job.

Terry was brought in as Dean Smith’s assistant back in October 2018 and helped the team earn promotion back to the Premier League, but they now find themselves battling relegation.

Several names have also been linked with the vacant role and recently former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has also expressed interest.