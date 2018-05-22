John Demide: To change society, the Nigerian Bar must discover its roots

The Nigerian Bar as an Entity is in need of a leader who knows the purpose of being an instrument of change and influence. A man who understands that philanthropy and service go hand in hand, a man who knows that as much as the rule of law seeks to engender order and compliance in a society, it is also meant to speak to the heartbeat of society and connect with them, fostering concern and brotherhood.

READ: ‘It is difficult to fight corruption with corruption’ – Paul Usoro

This I believe is exemplified in the person of Paul Usoro, SAN. The learned silk in a visit conducted sometime earlier in the year to internally displaced persons in Maiduguri was not under any obligation to seek votes from the IDPs who are everyday Nigerians. Rather, on the contrary, he was moved by their plight and reached out and showed what it means to give back to the society within which one lives. He gave a goodwill gift to the IDPs cumulatively valued at ₦3 million in beddings, clothing and food supplies. This and more which he has exhibited, I believe is an unfettered example of what real corporate social responsibility reflects.

READ: The UK & South Africa can teach us a few things about mentoring young lawyers – Paul Usoro

I have watched fellow colleagues and seniors raise arguments and counter-arguments on different platforms as to the propriety or otherwise of his eligibility to lead the bar and I even engaged recently with a person who was trying to put to task the philanthropist side of Mr Usoro, SAN. Without blindly seeking to create a connection between two independent claims that have no bearing whatsoever to his capacity to lead. I say, let us look at the truly innate elements of the bar that need to be addressed to which the learned silk has been bold enough to speak up on.

READ: Paul Usoro SAN extols virtues of the FG’s new ease of business executive order

It is the most the Bar can do at this critical juncture in our profession and nation’s history.

John Demide, a legal practitioner writes from Lagos