Joe Igbokwe to Burna Boy: You are already plotting your downfall

The publicity secretary of the state chapter of the defunct Action Congress, Joe Igbokwe has knocked off Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy after he said a few days ago that he does not make his money in Nigeria.

Recall that a few days ago, Burna Boy was trending and caused an uproar on social media after tweeting that he’s not a Nigerian artist.

I’m from here and I live here because I love my home and my people, E no pass like that. I don’t make money from Nigeria. Na only cruise dey here. https://t.co/szpomnHHO1 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) May 18, 2021

He tweeted; “I’m from here and I live here because I love my home and my people, E no pass like that. I don’t make money from Nigeria. Na only cruise dey here.”

However, Joe Igbokwe has reacted to this and has called him to withdraw his statement and apologize to Nigerians, lest he plots his own downfall.