Joe El opens up on how he has been fighting bandits in his dreams since father’s death

Popular Nigerian singer Joel Amadi, popularly known as Joe El, has revealed that he still battles with the trauma almost a year after the death of his father.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, he said, “One of the traumas I still go through is that anytime any of my sisters or mum calls me, the first thing that pops up in my head is ‘Hope these people are safe’? That fear just comes.

“On the day that incident happened, it was my younger sister who called and when I answered the phone, she narrated everything to me. She told me how they hid under the bed, while gunshots were sounding everywhere.

“Since my dad’s demise, anytime I sleep, even if it’s a 30 minutes nap, I see myself in a dream battling with bandits or herdsmen.

Now, I have even become used to it because it hit me so hard. I am the only son and have to take care of three grown women (sisters and mum).

Anytime I look around and see that my dad is not around, it makes me feel very miserable. But, prayers have been keeping me strong. Anytime I feel ‘down’, I talk to God and I beg Him to give me strength because I have to stay alive and strong for my mother and sisters.”

Responding to a comment regarding artistes who had faded out of limelight and were being referred to as up-and-coming, Joe El said, “I don’t know if they are trying to encourage them that they can still ‘blow’ again or insulting them. I hear such comments directed at veterans who had made hits in the past. People say their times have passed.

“Although they may not be currently making waves like they used to, it does not mean we should disrespect their previous works. Many legends in the industry can’t compete with the budding artistes now but saying they are up-and-coming is not a way to show appreciation for the works they had done in the past.”