A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, Tonye Princewill, has said that job creation and private sector collaboration were key to ending insecurity and crime in the state.

Princewill, who attributed the rising crime rate and insecurity in Rivers state to high rate of unemployment, gave the suggestion in an interview on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He said that persistent cult clashes, kidnappings and general insecurity presently haunting most parts of the state has created a bad perception for the once business-friendly state, leaving investors with no option than relocating their businesses to safe havens.

“Recently, the state government procured some security vehicles to boost security operations in the state

“I’m not going to say that I am satisfied with this effort, but unfortunately for us, the security situation here in Rivers calls for very serious concern, so any progress made in this direction is actually worth commending.

“I am happy that the situation is visible enough to have attracted the governor’s attention and it’s a welcome development.

“I just came in from Buguma which is the part of the state lying in the middle of the creeks, it was peaceful and I spent about five days there having a good time with my people,” Princewill stated.

However, he added that not many persons would want to travel to such parts of the state because they are scared about their security which is the difference between perception and reality.

Also, the APC stalwart said that security should involve a partnership between the private sector and the government, adding that government alone cannot totally handle the challenge.