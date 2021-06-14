Jihad declaration on Delta State: Police assure residents of safety

*We are ready for them – says CP Delta

Aruga Joe Omokaro

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mohammed Ali Ari has asked residents to ignore threats in a notice being circulated by a group that says they will launch a Jihad on Delta State.

Speaking exclusively with The Daily Times on Sunday evening, Ari said: “I am aware of the threat notice, but l assure Deltans not to panic.

They should ignore the threat. However they should collaborate with the police if they notice any strange person or strange movement.

“I have put my men on red alert. Residents of Delta State should ignore the threat, we are on standby, l assure all law-abiding resident of Delta State of their safety.”

He urged Deltans to also be at alert and pass every useful information to the police for immediate action.