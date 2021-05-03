Jettison clamour for secession, Tinubu tells agitators

**Says separatism unacceptable

Ehigbo Samuel

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on those clamouring for secession to jettison the idea, saying the country is better together than separated.

Tinubu spoke in his goodwill message at the Special Ramadan Prayer Tafsir Lecture, held at the Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday.

According to him, the war drums some people are beating will result in the disintegration of the country like Sudan and Iraq.

He further said the country is yet to recover from the effects of the civil war, adding that the country cannot afford to experience another war.

“For clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such war does not end on time. We are yet to recover from the civil war.

“We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past, will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate, it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayer is for prosperity and more wealth for the country,” he said.

Tinubu also praised the governor of the state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, for their achievements in the state.

He said Lagos has witnessed massive developments since the administration of Sanwo-Olu came on board and expressed satisfaction with their performances.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his message, promised to fulfill his campaign promises and deliver dividends of democracy.

He said the state government is in the process of installing 2000 cameras across the state, for security surveillance.

“We are going to install 2000 cameras across the whole state. We will stop at nothing at ensuring dividends of democracy.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured the Islamic clerics that the proposed Last Mile buses, which his administration would unveil this month (May), would eradicate the menace of Okada riders.

On security, the Governor said more funds would be deployed into the Security Trust Fund, to empower the police and other security operatives, while technology would be deployed around Lagos.

The National Missioner, Ansar-Ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Ahmad Raman, also called on those clamouring for the country to divide, to have a rethink.

He noted that though insecurity is on the increase, with constant prayers, change of thoughts and character by Nigerians, the country would come out of it.

“Today are hard times, these are uncertain times. This is the time men are supposed to be separated from boys. This is the time that regions need to think out of the box.

“We are insecure, we are unsure, there is hunger, there is anger and confusion in the land. This is the time we need divine intervention. If we gather and pray till 2023, Allah will not listen to us till we do some things,” he said.

He added: “This is the time action is required, backed by deep thoughts for today and our tomorrow. We have often blamed leaders but we have to choose the kind of leaders we deserve. Everywhere is unsafe, even the police station is not safe. We need to rejig.

“For those clamouring to divide the country, maybe you should have a rethink. Ask yourself; where will this clamour for so-called independence lead us? We should reinvent this country. Nigeria will be great.”

Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello (Oniwasi Agbaye), called for more prayers, saying what Nigeria is facing is as a result of sins in the country. He called for unity among Yoruba leaders to support the aspirations of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become the President of the country.