Indications have emerged that Jennifer Lopez is interested in playing next year’s Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, Florida.

According to a report by ET, the 49-year-old singer who went backstage after her “It’s My Party” concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday has rescheduled to show up after a city-wide blackout forced a cancellation on Saturday — where she talked about the possibility of playing the high-profile gig in 2020.

The report stated that the location is ideal, given Lopez’s close ties to Miami. She and her fiancé, 43-year-old Alex Rodriguez — who grew up in Miami — have a residence there and spend plenty of time in the city.

“Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal but we’ll see,” she was quoted to have told ET.

Lopez is said to be a notorious perfectionist when it comes to performing, and has been giving fans a glimpse of the extremely high standards she sets for herself with intimate videos on her YouTube channel about her current tour. Earlier this month,

In her video titled “It’s My Party Tour Diary: Volume One,” she shared an emotional moment backstage during one of her performances.

Lopez broke down in tears as she told Rodriguez that she wasn’t happy with herself after a “tough show,” in which she hit herself in the face with her microphone and started bleeding.

Rodriguez sweetly comforted her, telling her it was the best show he’s seen so far.

“You don’t see how great you are,” Rodriguez told Lopez as he wrapped an arm around her. “You really have no idea,” he added, smiling.