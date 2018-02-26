Jenifer Atiku Abubakar on the Move Again

Not many know that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is married to an Igbo lady, who was until their marriage, a reporter with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and now a lawyer in private practice in Abuja

Jenny as she fondly called, is said to be making underground moves for her hubby to actualized his dream come next year

Her marriage to Atiku, to some came as a shock, being an Igbo woman. But to another set of people her choice was a fulfillment of who she is –bold, intelligent, fierce and a go –getter. Jenny is from the South-East but loves to be referred to as a Nigerian, with no tribe attached

Ajibade Alabi