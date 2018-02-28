Jega berates Babangida for role in destroying labour movement in Nigeria

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has blamed former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, for adopting divide and rule tactics as well as eventual ban to destabilise the labour movement in Nigeria.

Delivering a guest lecture entitled: Labour, politics and governance in Nigeria at the 40th anniversary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Abuja, he singled out the administration of General Babangida for destroying the Labour movement in Nigeria.

He described the aborted transition programme midwifed by Babangida’s regime as dubious and noted that the banning of 13 political parties by that regime in 1988/89, including the Nigeria Labour Party formed by the NLC, as a major setback for the movement.

“However, the regime banned all the parties and created the Social Democratic Party and the National Republican Convention.

Between 1990 and 1998, the military rulers succeeded in clamping down on the NLC, infusing divide and rule within its ranks and destabilising it, because it had grown in influence, in alliance with the academic staff and students’ unions and other pro-democracy and civil society organisations; mounting effective opposition to the military regime from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s.

“Indeed, the NLC was banned between 1994 and 1998, and its offices occupied by an administrator appointed by the military, through which the complete destabilisation of the labour movement was achieved and from which it took many years to begin to recover,” he said.