Jed to commence whistle blowing on electricity thieves, says energy tariff remain fixed

We can no longer tolerate the increasing rate of electricity thieves as we are running on a huge lost due to consumers who bypass our meters, says the Managing Director, Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), Mohammed Modibbo.

Modibo who spoke at a press briefing yesterday in Jos said to checkmate this ugly trend, the company will agree on a handsome reword for anyone who will report a case of electricity bypass to the company.

“We shall in no distant time announce a reward for any good citizen who will report the case of those stealing electricity through bypassing our meters”, he said.

However, on the issue of increase in electricity tariff as being speculated on the social media, the JED MD urged electricity consumers to ignore the rumour making rounds that the company’s tariff is the most exorbitant in the country.

Refuting the allegation, Modibbo said the rumour, which is capable of creating civil unrest, is baseless and untrue.

He said the Company’s retail tariff remains within the same bracket as other distribution companies in the country and the current tariff regime has not chang since its approval by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) after extensive customer consultation in December, 2015.

He further stressed that contrary to the speculation fuelled by mischief makers, distribution Companies are facing severe liquidity constraints as they are charging far below cost prices in the delivery of Electricity to its customers.

The JED boss asserted that if actual economic parameters such as inflation and foreign exchanges are applied to the tariff, consumers are likely to witness 100 percent increase in the cost of electricity, adding that despite these challenges and inability to recover cost coupled with negative cash flow, JED is still investing to improve the network and quality of supply to its customers.

“JED has maintained uniform tariffs for its customers in all its franchise states of Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau: the allegation that we are charging different tariff in Plateau State and that Plateau tariff is higher than what is obtainable in our other franchise states is not true”, he said.