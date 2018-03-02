JED to boost electricity supply with information technology

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), is to leverage on the ever growing information technology to best boost electricity supply to its franchise states of Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe and Benue States.

Speaking at a one-day workshop, an expatriate and consultancy company known as ‘Triple Seventh’ posited that electricity utility are realizing the benefits of technology in the management of facilities for engineering, construction operations, maintenance and services purpose.

Triple Seventh, on the one-day workshop on Thursday in Jos the Plateau State capital, to train JED staff on exploring information technology, especially on data analysis to better enhance their performance, also said the problem of planning in distribution system can be solved by using new methods and specific techniques.

“Complexity of electrical distribution system and necessity of accurate up-to-date information of the network assets is a reasonable intention for introducing new method of information technology”, it said.

Addressing participants at the workshop, the Managing Director, Triple Seventh Nigeria limited, Engineer Aliyu Yakubu, said the seminar is geared towards improving the understanding and networking of electricity power distribution towards effective power spreads aimed at boosting JED capabilities in keeping track of the electrical facilities, such as poles, circuits, power lines and transformers.

The project using Plateau as a pilot State is also aimed at having transparency and knowledge of physical assets that will help JED in operations.

Earlier, the Head, Planning and Network Expansion of JED Plc, Mr. Mansir Nakande, said information technology is no doubt the way to go as it will help the company not only to boost electricity supply, but also to provide more Jobs opportunities to the teeming youths of the respective franchise states, he said.