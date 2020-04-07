Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for several regions battling against the coronavirus, including the cities of Tokyo and Osaka.

The state of emergency applies to the Japanese capital, the three neighbouring provinces Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitma, as well as Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka. It is to come into effect on Wednesday and remain in place until May 6.

The move will empower local authorities to order residents to stay at home, while also closing schools and other facilities.

However, the measures are not as extreme as the lockdowns seen in Italy or France.

Read also: Philippines extends lockdown on main island until end of the month

Japanese citizens impacted by the state of emergency can not be prosecuted for disregarding it, nor can companies be forced to close. Instead, the country is relying on social pressure to keep people from spreading the potentially deadly virus. (dpa)