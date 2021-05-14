Online Courses for Top Executives

Japan expands COVID-19 emergency state to 3 more prefecture

14th May 2021
by Chuka Francis

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced an expansion of a state of emergency over COVID-19 to Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures.

The government has previously extended the state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto until the end of May while expanding it in Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures.

The emergency state was initially set to be eased on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the government is expanding a quasi-emergency to Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto prefectures, Suga said. (Xinhua/NAN)

About the author

Chuka Francis

