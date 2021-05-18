Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine receives nod from NAFDAC

The Nigerian National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has given Janssen COVID-19 vaccine conditional Emergency Use Authorization.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is the country’s third vaccine to be recommended for use.

Prof. Mojiola Adeyeye, the director-general of NAFDAC, said in a statement on Tuesday that unopened vaccine vials can be stored and/or transported frozen for up to 24 months at -25°C to – 15°C and 3 months at 2 to 8°C.

According to her, the NAFDAC Vaccine Committee concluded that the vaccine’s evidence was comprehensive and met requirements for effectiveness, safety, and consistency after a thorough review.

The data also showed that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks, indicating that the manufacturer’s recommended usage is appropriate.

“The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a single dose. Results from a clinical trial involving people in the United States, South Africa and Latin American countries found that Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was effective at preventing COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age.

“The Phase III clinical trial involved over 44,000 people. Half received a single dose of the vaccine and half were given placebo (a dummy injection). People did not know if they had been given Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine or placebo.

“The trial found a 67 per cent reduction in the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases after two weeks in people who received Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. The most commonly reported side effects were pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and nausea. Most of these side effects were mild to moderate in severity and lasted 1-2 days,” she explained.

Regarding vaccine safety, Adeyeye stated that NAFDAC would closely track and subject the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to several activities that are unique to COVID-19 vaccines, in accordance with its pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring plan for COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition to the daily updates provided by NAFDAC activities, manufacturers are expected to provide monthly safety reports, she said.

The Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA), according to the DG, will declare when the vaccine is ready for use in Nigeria.