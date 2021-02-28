Jangebe schoolgirls yet to be released – Zamfara govt

The Zamfara state government have debunked the stories making the rounds on the release of students from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata-Mafara LGA stating that they are yet to be released.

The state commissioner for information and culture, Suleiman Tunau Anka, made this known in a tweet on Sunday afternoon that the students have not been released.

He wrote, “I want to call the attention of good people of Zamfara state, they should disregard any fake news regarding the release of abducted students of GGSS Jangebe by one national daily, it’s not true. But Alhamdulillah the state government and securities are their trying their best.”