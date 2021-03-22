Jang, Suswan, others beg Buhari to pardon convicted Dariye and Nyame

The immediate past Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to grant presidential pardon to convicted former Governors of Plateau and Taraba State, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame.

Jang made the call while speaking as a special guest at the Senator Istifanus Gyang Maiden Peace and Unity Football Tournament in Jos.

Former Governor Jang took over from Dariye as Governor in 2007, but the two remained political rivals till Dariye’s conviction. Jang, took the people by surprise when he seeks for a presidential pardon for Dariye on Sunday while speaking at the finals of a peace and unity football Tournament in Jos.

Jang, who equally appealed for a Presidential pardon for former Taraba State Governor, Jolly Nyame, said as an elder Statesman, the time has come to plead for the illustrious sons of the middle belt

His appeal was further re-echoed by Senator Istifanus Gyang and Gabriel Suswam.

Dariye, who’s conviction was recently affirmed by the Supreme court and Nyame are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Since 2018. for various offenses.