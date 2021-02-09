JAMB to prosecute 200 persons for impersonation — Daily Times Nigeria

…Says, production will cost over N100m

At least 200 people involved in impersonation in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are to be prosecuted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

This is just as the examination body revealed that the production will cost the board nothing less that N100million.

Speaking during the confessional session of some of the impersonators recently arrested in Kano and paraded at its headquarters in Abuja, JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede revealed that about 400 people were arrested over various act of malpractices.

He said the 200 people bill to be prosecuted were from the 400 arrested adding that it has put some facilities in place to checkmate various acts of crime.

Explaining why it planned to prosecute only 200, prof. Oloyede said that the Board lacked resources to ensure all of them are brought to book.

“This year we have over 400 people that have already been caught, who those that wrote the exam are different from those who are registering (in universities). We have put certain things in place and we are expecting each of the institutions to come forward.

“The institutions should be vigilant and we appeal to those young ones that the game is up. There is nothing they do that will not be detected.

“At the appropriate time we should prosecute at least 200 out of the 400. What we intend to do is to pick like five from each of the states of the federation”, Prof Oloyede said.

On what it will cost the Board to ensure effective prosecution of identified suspects, Oloyede said the Board will have to spend at least N500,000 on each case (which will bring the amount to N100 million for 200 persons).

“To prosecute one case you will have to spend nothing less than N500, 000 because your staff will be going from one place to the other.

When they go to court, at times the court will not sit, you will go back as witness, somebody travelling from Kano to Abuja or Abuja to Kano, will be going five times to do that.

“It cost a lot of money. Technology will give us all of them, we will now use federal character by picking across the states. And then prosecute, because we don’t have the resources to prosecute all of them.”

Oloyede further lamented that the North is fast becoming epicentre for JAMB exam fraud as the top 20 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres caught in the act of trying to change candidates picture and other details are all from Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno and Sokoto states.

He, however, said some of the owners are not from the Northern states, citing a case of three CBT centres notorious for abetting such malpractices in Kano that are owned by a woman from a South-South state.

He added that the arrest of Buhari Abubakar, a 2020 JAMB candidate, and Mohammed Ajeru Sanusi, a CBT centre operator in Kano, for trying to change the former passport, testified to the ability of JAMB to detect any such fraud in any institution.