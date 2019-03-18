JAMB introduces strategic innovations for 2019 UTME

…Says biometric verification compulsory for candidates

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Ahead of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in April, the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has said the board has introduced new innovations for the successful conduct of 2019 UTME.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said, the 14 strategic innovations, include the integrated brochure and syllabus system which will enable candidates check their eligibility for institutions and courses.

Oloyede, who made this known in Abuja on Monday, during a meeting of critical stakeholders on strategic planning and preparations for supervision and evaluation of administration of 2019 UTME slated to hold between April 11 and April 15 called on the 1.99 million registered candidates for the 2019 UTME to ensure compliance with the rules and regulations guiding the examinations.

He also disclosed that a separate indicator had been created for the deaf to differentiate them for special attention at examination centres.

“Efforts are on to provide the option of special centres or mainstreaming for the blind. We now have live report on centres that registered any candidate, the time the candidate was registered, who registered the candidate, computer system used and the location of registration.

“All these are done through our enhanced monitoring system. I want to warn candidates expected to sit for this examination to ensure their biometrics were taken and verified for the examination,’’ the registrar said.

While calling on candidates to comply with the rules of engagement governing the registration and examination of the UTME, he said that biometric verification will be the only mode for admittance of candidates into the examination centres.

He added that increasing threat of identity fraud during the UTME before the advent of BVM necessitated its introduction for capturing the biometrics of candidates to counter fraud.

“Any candidate that cannot be verified by the Biometric Verification Mode must not be allowed to take the examination under any guise.

“All candidates whose fingerprints could not be captured during registration from centres across the country were brought to JAMB headquarters and were registered appropriately.

“In other words, exemption mode is not allowed for any candidate. Therefore, no biometric verification, no examination,” Oloyede warned.

The registrar added that the use of email/password would not be allowed by cyber café operators as it had now been classified as an offence for cyber cafe owners to ask for passwords before rendering services.

He said other items prohibited are wristwatches, recorders, earpieces, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smart lenses, erasers, smart buttons and spy reading glasses, among others.

The registrar said the board had approved the use of 708 Computer Based Test centres across the country for the conduct of the examinations, adding that the board has increased its list of banned items to include, ATM cards, high technology enhanced erasers and key holders.