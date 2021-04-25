JAMB announces new date for Mock, UTME

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the 2021 Mock, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB in a statement made availble to journalists on Sunday by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol,Fabian Benjamin noted that the examination earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 30, 2021, has now been rescheduled to hold on Thursday Mat 30, 2021.

The examination body while disclosing that the change of date was informed by some ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes however said, the change would not affect the Mock Examinatio other schedules including the date for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination bill to hold on June 5 to 19, 2021.

The statement read: “This change of date is owing to some ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes.

The change, however, would not affect the Mock Examination other schedules including the date for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination fixed for 5th to 19th June, 2021. “Candidates who have registered and have chosen to sit the Mock and other critical stakeholders are to note this change of date.

“Similarly, it is necessary to inform all stakeholders that the 2021 UTME/DE Registration exercise is ongoing and it is to end on 15th May, 2021.

The Board has, however, noted with concern that some candidates in trying to generate their profiles are sending their details wrongly to 55019.

“The right process is to send the word “NIN” allow one space in between, then insert the eleven digits NIN number to 55019 e.g. NIN 00000000000. Any other process is wrong and would not generate the profile code for the candidate.

“It is also necessary for the candidate to know that only the SIM that is linked to his/her NIN can be used to send the NIN to 55019”.