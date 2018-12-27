Jalingo CAN asks politicians to seek permission before seeing WOWICAN

Ahead of 2019 general elections, Politicians in Taraba State, wishing to see the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (WOWICAN) for any assistance have been asked to seek permission from the authorities of CAN in the State. The Jalingo Local Government Coordinator of CAN, Rev. Lawrence Tata who warned Politicians from using pieces of bread to ridicule the Christian women, made the disclosure, during a Christmas Interdenominational Combined Service organised by the leadership of Jalingo branch of CAN in Taraba State. The Service held at the Reformed Church of Christ for Nations (RCCN), Magami, Jalingo, Rev. Tata encouraged all Christians to participate actively in the political process. While advising that they get their PVCs ready to vote the Candidates of their choice, the Clergy maintained, “We must vote wisely”, “It is wise voting when we consolidate the 2015 elected government now in Taraba State”, he said. The man of God further said, “CAN Jalingo frowns at Politicians who will use a piece of bread to ridicule our Christian women”, stating that henceforth, all Political Aspirants wishing to see WOWICAN must seek permission from the authorities of CAN. The Coordinator who admonished Christians to love God with all their heart and fellow human beings as themselves also lauded Governor Darius Ishaku for payment of salaries before Christmas. In his message, Rev. Godwin Ngasony of the International Praise Church, Jalingo, told the Worshippers that the problem of man globally is neither political nor religious but sin. Rev. Ngasony, who spoke on the topic, “Jesus, the Saviour” quoted St Luke’s gospel chapter 2, verse 8 – 11 to buttress his facts. He dwelt extensively on verse 11, “Unto you is born this day into the city of David a Saviour who is Christ the Lord”. “Jesus the Saviour came and attacked the root of man’s problem that is rooted in sin”, he added.