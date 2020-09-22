Jaiz bank clinches most improved Islamic Bank award



By Philip Clement, Abuja



Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier non-interest bank has clinch the award of the Most Improved Islamic Bank 2020 in the world by the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

The Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) are one of the most prestigious awards in Islamic banking and finance. Other prestigious awards are Islamic Development Bank Prize in Islamic Banking and Finance (also known as ‘IDB Prize’) and The Royal Award for Islamic Finance, founded by the government of Malaysia.



In a congratulatory letter to Hassan Usman, Managing Director/CE of Jaiz Bank, Professor Humayon Dar, the Chairman of GIFA, said the award Committee picked Jaiz Bank as the best out of three organisations considered “After long deliberations decided in favour of Jaiz Bank based on a number of factors included in the GIFA Methodology.”



According to the awarding organizations, “The GIFA methodology – on which the awards are based and winners selected s the most detailed approach to screen only the best of the best in their respective award categories.Basically, there are three factors considered in the selection of a winner.

“They includeSocial Responsibility, Shari’a Authenticity and Commitment to Islamic Banking and Finance which the selection criteria allocates a maximum points to full-fledged stand-alone Islamic banks and financial institutions,”

According to the Awards Committee, Jaiz Bank was able to meet all the above factors, hence the basis for its selection as the winner.



In his response, the Managing Director/CE of Jaiz Bank Hassan Usman thanked GIFA for choosing the bank as the Most Improved Islamic Bank in the world.



He said: “We are pleased that the world watches and appreciates our modest contributions to the development of Islamic Finance. This award is dedicated to our creator, in whose Grace all things are perfected. We are deeply appreciative of the contributions of our loyal customers, dedicated staff and committed shareholders.’’