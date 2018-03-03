Jaiye Kuti, Yemi Solade, others storm Ibadan for Rare Edge historical record breaking movie

Daily Times Society Gist gathered in Ibadan last week that Rare Edge Media, the producers of flagship television shows such as Aajiirebi, Awon Aladun De, Family First and Akoni Obinrin is currently on location to produce another ground breaking television show; Borokini The Telenovela started principal photography on the 22nd December 2017.

The production parades an amalgam of sterling performers, veterans and quintessential Nollywood stars such as Taiwo Ibikunle, Tunde Oladimeji, Jaiye Kuti, Bimbo Oshin, Akin Lewis, Antar Laniyan, Alex Osifo, Ebun Oloyede (Olaiya Igwe) and Yemi Solade who recently turned 58 while on set of Borokini The Telenovela.

Borokini according to information available to Daily Times captures the story of three elite friends and business partners; Laolu Deji and Supo who go through different journeys and travails in their families, careers and aspirations.

The story takes us through the trio’s connecting travesties in strengths and weakness. Borokini is a masterfully told story of Laolu (Akin Lewis), an extremely ambitious industrialist who wants to be king of his hometown Pakuroat all costs, Deji (Antar Laniyan), a calm looking University Professor who sleeps with Laolu’s wife Yetunde (Bimbo Oshin) to help make babies for him.Supo (Yemi Solade), on the other hand is a wifeless, carefree Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court who loves the fast life and wants to be Governor of his state.

Their lives seem to have a semblance of calm till an old friend and brother simply referred to as Major (Alex Osifo), having retired from the military at that rank, miraculously returns, to the shock of the three friends who having presumed him dead in a car crash proceeds to appropriate his share of their oil business to themselves neglecting Major’s family completely.

Major’s return set about a lot of disturbance in the trio’s life. Thus, their interactions with themselves and all those connected to them is filled with various dramas of romance, intrigues, betrayal and above all murder as each try to survive in the labyrinth of chaos which characterize the typical life of the upper-class elites.

The ingredient of this storyline such as crime, romance, glamour, power play and intrigue is believed will ensure that the audience have fun and learn a few things during its broadcast run.

Just like the other projects from Rare Edge Media, Borokini The Telenovelaalso provides the platform for emerging talents via a careful admixture of various other young actors hitherto unknown, some of whom are trying out their acting skills for the first time; hence Rare Edge Media is using this production platform as a proper mentoring tool for young people thereby creating opportunity for young and emerging actors to work with established names in the industry and the result is a high end enjoyable, entertaining and educative drama show which is expected to be able to retain audience discussion for as long as possible.