…Says, her account was hacked

Doosuur Iwambe

Jada Polluck, third baby mama of Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun whose stage name is “Wizkid” has denied accusing him of physical abuse.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the third baby mama of Wizkid who also double as the singer’s manager accused him of physically assaulting her.

Debunking the news Instagram page, Polluck claimed that her phone and Instagram account was hacked.

“My phone was hacked in the late hours of Monday and my Instagram account was compromised. I can guarantee that the statement written was not by my hand,” she wrote on her Instastory.

The news of the allegations shocked many Nigerians and fans of the singer, many of whom took to social media to put the superstar on blast. As is the norm with the singer to maintain silence when drama arises, Wizkid is yet to react to the allegations.

Rather than address the issue publicly, the singer appears to be ignoring it completely and just recently, shared a short clip of himself playing with his son Zion on his Instagram story.