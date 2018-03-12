Jack Wilshere set to quit Arsenal over wage row

The Express newspaper has reported that AC Milan are plotting a move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere. Wilshere’s contract runs out in the summer, and is no closer to agreeing a new deal, with both parties refusing to budge on a suggested 25 per cent pay cut.

Arsenal want to reduce Wilshere’s current salary of £120,000, but Wilshere is not prepared to accept the £90,000 on offer.

That has put Milan on red alert, as well as fellow Serie A sides Juventus and Sampdoria who are also keen on the England international.

The 26-year-old impressed in the Europa League first leg tie between Arsenal and Milan.

Wilshere made a glittering start in Arsenal jersey before going a run of chronic injuries that nearly ruined his football career. After having recovered from the injuries, the English international has been finding his feet again at the Emirates and has since featured frequently for Arsene Wenger including 2-2 Chelsea draw where he scored an opener.

Arsenal have struggled in midfield till they signed Granit Xhaka who has adapted to the English league, offering the physical presence in the centre of the park. This perhaps makes Wilshere’s fate with the Gunners quite unclear.

NAN