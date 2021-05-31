Ize-Iyamu congratulates Gov Obaseki over Supreme Court verdict

Chief Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2020 Governorship Election in Edo on Monday congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Ize-Iyamu in a letter to the governor said that the Friday’s judgment of the apex court has put an end to the series of litigations on the governorship poll that returned Obaseki for second term.

The APC candidate in the letter, asked Obaseki to accept his congratulatory message since all the cases were over.

“For the records, Your Excellency, your supporters had instituted 13 different pre-election cases against my deputy and I; all seeking to disqualify us from participating in the election.

“On our part, our party, the APC had only one case against Your Excellency and your party.

“We also deliberately did not go to the Elections Tribunal, not because we did not have issues but because we felt it was better to allow you face the job at hand, moreso as our party at the National level had congratulated you.

“We are happy that all these cases have come to an end. Now that it is all over, please accept my congratulations,” he said.

The APC gubernatorial flagbearer, however, appealed to the governor to consider the issue of 14 constituencies, which are without representation at the state House of Assembly since 2019.

He said though the matter is in court, the governor was in a vantage position to consider an out-of-court settlement of the issue, in the overall interest of our state.

“Having said that, I want to appeal to you to kindly consider the pertinent issues of the 14 constituencies, including the two in your local government – Oredo and the two in your deputy’s local government – Etsako West, that are presently without representation at the Edo State Assembly.

“Though the matter is in court, you are in a vantage position to consider an out-of-court settlement of the issue, in the overall interest of our state.

“Your Excellency would also do well to intervene in the issue of elected Local Government Chairmen, Vice-chairmen, Councilors and Supervisory Councillors, who sometime ago, were suspended and removed from office.

“Our appeal is that you consider paying them their entitlements since it is now late for them to return to their offices.

“This can also be through the out of court settlement.“Your Excellency, for us in the APC, as the opposition party in the state, we have a duty to ensure that your government does the right thing always,” the Ize-Iyamu’s letter stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court had on Friday dismissed the certificate forgery suit filed against Obaseki by the APC and its co-appellant for lacking in merit.