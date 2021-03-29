IYC suspends Asari Dokubo, others over declaration of “Biafra de facto customary govt”

The Eastern Zonal Chapter of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has suspended Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, its former President, and other members for declaring “Biafra de facto Customary Government.”

Festus Dango, chairman of the IYC Okrika Clan, who moved the motion for suspension at the IYC’s zonal elective congress on Sunday, claimed that the former president made the decision without consulting the group’s leadership.

READ ALSO: 2023 Presidency: I will be victorious come 2023 – Okorocha

The group also formed a six-member disciplinary committee, led by Comrade Ransom Opuiyo, to look into the allegations leveled against Asari-Dokubo and others.

He expressed regret that Asari-Dokubo has been frantically attempting to persuade other IYC representatives to accept the “non-existent sovereign state within Ijaw territories.”