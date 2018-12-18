IYC joins the fray, urges NASS to override Buhari on Electoral Act

The Ijaw Youths Council worldwide (IYC) has urged the National Assembly to invoke its constitutional powers to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the recently passed amended Electoral Act if the President still refuses to assent to the bill. The umbrella youth body of all ethnic Ijaw nationalities in the Niger Delta made the plea in a communiqué issued after a one day symposium organised in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State recently. The communiqué signed by Comrade Daniel Dasimaka and Barr Jeremiah Perekeme Owupele, current and former spokesmen of the youth body respectively also routed for restructuring of the federation as the basis for its support of any of the presidential candidates in the 2019 general elections. The communiqué, in its opening remarks states that: “We, Ijaw youths drawn from over five hundred communities from about 85 clans that make up the Ijaw nation met this 11th day of December 2018, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State being the 20th anniversary of the historic kaiama declaration and after exhaustive deliberations, resolves as follow; “That the peaceful corporate co-existence of this nation is threatened by the combined effects of desperate politicians and the refusal of the president to assent to the amended electoral act. The President must in tandem with his pledge to create a fair playing field assent to the law but where Mr President refused urged the National Assembly to override the President for purposes of credible elections in 2019.” While reiterating the fact that restructuring would be the only basis for its support of any of the presidential candidates of the various political parties, it also urged multinational oil corporations operating in the Niger Delta to relocate their headquarters to the region in line with internationally accepted practices. “The conference also urged the management of the multinational oil giants to in line with international best practices relocate her headquarters to the states of operation and discharge its corporate responsibilities from a point of experience. “The conference reiterated that the lingering challenge of restructuring the Nigeria state as the basis for our endorsement and support for any presidential candidate is sacrosanct,” says the communiqué According to the communiqué, “Conference also notes the sad involvement of service security personnel in the political aspiration of President Buhari, a development that threatens the polity. Also, the militarization of the Niger delta region, which has caused the murder of several Ijaw people from Ajappa in Ondo state to Oluasiri in Bayelsa and to Bile in Rivers State, must be put to check. Our security chiefs must note that they are servants to the Nigerian People and not to any party. They must desist from such partisan approach that questions the essence of service to the Nation.” The Ijaw Youths Council worldwide, at the one day symposium organized to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kaiama Declaration expressed dissatisfaction that the aims and objectives of the declaration were yet to be fully achieved and called on all Ijaws to be united and focused in other to actualize the struggle. Setting the tone for other speakers at the event, Elder T. K. Ogoriba, the interim pioneer national president of the body who midwife the declaration explained how the declaration came about and concluded that the ills that brought about the declaration were yet to be resolved. “We are yet to see any changes from the long neglect and marginalization that pushed us into issuing that declaration. You and I know that those ills are still very much with us because many of us have sold out the cause for monetary gains,” he said and advised all Ijaws to remain focus on the Ijaw cause. In an exclusive chat with the Daily Times shortly after the event, he disagreed with the notion that the Jonathan presidency was the greatest achievement of the Kaiama Declaration, noting that the Jonathan presidency was used to derail the people from the main causes of the struggle. “The Jonathan presidency was indeed the main reason for the distraction of the people from the demand for resource control which is the fulcrum of the struggle,” he noted, adding that the Ijaws should up the struggle by demanding for total restructuring of the federation. However, while agreeing with him on the demand for restructuring, Comrades Jonathan Lokpobiri and Kpimi Eric who are executive officers of the central and western zones of the youth body disagreed that the Jonathan presidency was not a fallout of the declaration, pointing out that without the declaration, the Ijaws would not have been pacified with the Vice President and subsequently the presidency. In his address at the event, IYC national president said the youth body would galvanized the Ijaw nation to fully actualize the objectives of the Kaiama Declaration. Memoye Oghu, Port Harcourt