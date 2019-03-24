Iyayi was a great man, says Obaseki

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki on Saturday said that the late Dr Efianayi Iyayi lived a life of selfless service and was an epitome of hard work, industry, honesty and integrity.

Speaking to journalists at the burial reception of late Iyayi at Egba Community, Uhunnmwode Local Government Area of the state, Obaseki said the name of the deceased had to be immortalised.

“We acknowledge what he has done for us. As a people, we have to ensure we immortalise his name.



“We are here to celebrate his life and pay tribute to him. From the attendance of persons here you can see that late Iyayi was an Icon, ’’ he said.

The first son of the deceased, Mr Caesar Iyayi, said he was humbled by the life his father lived and appreciated the people who came around to support his family.



He assured of taking care of the welfare of his father’s wives and his siblings and ensure that everyone is successful.

“My father built schools, roads, hospitals and gave out scholarshios,” he said.