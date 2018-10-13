Iyayi, Ayida: Obaseki condoles with families

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with the family of the late industrialist and philanthropist, Dr. Iyayi Efionayi (MFR), JP, whose passing was announced on Thursday in Benin City.

Obaseki also expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the late ex-super secretary of the country, Allison Ayida, who died at age 88.

“My sincere and deepest sympathies go to the family of Dr. Iyayi Efionayi and I pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest,” the governor said.

He noted that “Dr. Iyayi led a humble and great life that is worthy of emulation. He was a trailblazer on so many fronts; in business, philanthropy and community service.

“He created jobs for thousands of Edo people and residents and supported the church and the less-privileged in several ways. His passing is a great loss to the state and our great country.”

According to report, Allison Ayida, who grew to the top of the Nigerian civil service and was described as a super permanent secretary, died on Thursday at Saint Nicholas Hospital, Lagos.

He served in the then Ministry of Economic Development where he helped to reshape the country’s post-war economy.