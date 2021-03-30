 Iwobi tests negative to Covid-19 ahead of Nigeria’s game against Lesotho
Iwobi tests negative to Covid-19 ahead of Nigeria’s game against Lesotho

30th March 2021
by Ogbonna Ugorji

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi has tested negative for the Covid-19 virus ahead of Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Lesotho on Tuesday evening in Lagos.

On Friday, the 24-year-old was absent from the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win over the Republic of Benin at Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo.

After testing positive for the coronavirus, the versatile midfielder was unable to participate in the match but has since returned a negative result.

