IWD: African leaders should invest in reproductive health – Opondo

The Senior Regional Director for Arica, Centre for Reproductive Rights, Evelyne Opondo, in this exclusive interview with Doosuur Iwambe, called on African leaders to invest more in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) activities.

She lamented that the needs for SRHR are often overlooked with potentially life-threatening consequences, adding that the COVID-19 outbreak brought reproductive services in most African countries to a standstill.

How is this year’s ‘International Women’s Day’ unique, given that the world is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic?

The International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

This year’s celebration is unique as the world is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic, COVID-19 that has brought about severe social, economic and health impact on humanity.

While everyone is facing unprecedented challenges, women are bearing the brunt of the economic and social fallout of COVID-19.

Therefore, the IWD 2021 theme being “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” is very apt.

This is a moment for us to focus on the implications of COVID-19 on the already high burden of care and unpaid domestic labour responsibilities that women experience especially in Africa.

UNFPA predicts that COVID-19 will have adverse outcomes for women and girls as the pandemic will potentially negate the gains made in achieving the goals since Female Genital Mutilation (FMG), gender-based violence and child marriage cases could rise by 2, 31 and 13 million consecutively between 2020 and 2030.

As senior director and reproductive rights advocate, what are you doing to ensure that the underserved African women access SRH services?

The Center for Reproductive Rights together with six other partners are undertaking a study that is documenting the impact of COVID19 on SRHR in five African countries.

With the findings of this study, we hope to engage governments in better preparedness for pandemics and to highlight areas that will need renewed attention and investment when it comes to SRHR.

We are working with reproductive health care providers through our partners to support them in the continued provision of SRHR services during the pandemic.

We know that sexual reproductive health care services are stigmatized, and providers receive a lot of threats for providing services such as abortion even where legal.

We provide them with legal support that aims at preventing such harassment and creating lasting enabling legal environment for services.

During the pandemic, we saw many poor women die because they could not access services due to transport restrictions that came with the curfews and one of the things we did then and continue doing is amplifying these voices and experiences and ensuring that they inform policy reforms.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic brought reproductive services in most African countries to a standstill. Most women died from avoidable deaths while some lost their pregnancies.

In your view, how did our leaders get it all wrong and what do you advise they do to avoid this in future outbreak of pandemic?

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare systems not only in Africa but all over the world, were stretched to limits; compelling (African) governments and healthcare institutions to make difficult and increasingly urgent decisions about how to deliver sexual reproductive rights care while also curbing transmission.

Governments across the world took various proactive measures for the containment of COVID19 including restriction of movement through curfews and bans on all forms of gatherings – religious and social.

They enforced these measures by deploying police to ensure adherence to the night curfew, social distancing and wearing of face masks.

While these measures are effective, the manner in which they were employed violated several human rights.

A number of people lost their lives and others were maimed across Africa due to the excessive force with which the police implemented these measures.

Also, the ban on movement was abruptly introduced without due consideration to those who had temporarily travelled out of their ordinary place of residence.

The resultant fear of movement by citizens and the desire not to be found on the wrong side of the police in addition to the stigma around COVID-19, led to many people not using health care services.

For example, women were opting to deliver at home or people were waiting out until they were so critically ill in order to go to health facilities.

Also, governments through their ministries of health channeled many of the resources to combating COVID-19, thereby overlooking some other healthcare needs such as sexual reproductive health care

Do you think African leaders are doing enough with regard to investing in FP/ Reproductive health services?

No, they are not doing enough. African governments largely rely on donor funding for their FP.

They need to show their commitment by adequately investing beyond just lip service

Your advice to African leaders with regard to RHS

African governments should comply with the minimum initial services package for reproductive health, including obstetric, prenatal, and postnatal care; contraceptive information and services, including emergency contraception; and post abortion care and post-rape care. Similarly, guarantee access to quality, respectful maternal health care.

READ ALSO: ITF remains professional neutral – DG Ari

The risk of COVID-19 to pregnant women and newborn children is real and it is paramount that governments and health care providers continue ensuring women’s rights to make decisions about labor and childbirth to the extent feasible.

Finally, ensure timely access to contraception, including emergency contraception information and services as an essential measure for enabling people to avoid unintended pregnancy, which can have significant impacts on their lives and health.

How do you intend to achieve your demand for the provision of abortion and essential services?

Abortion is a reproductive health care need that can determine whether you live or die in many cases. This is supported by science and the reason why many laws across Africa allow for abortion under certain circumstances.

The reality is that women are having abortions whether they are legal or not in their countries the only difference is that poor women are having unsafe abortions and consequently dying as a result or compelled to live with lifelong disabilities. Governments need to develop laws and policies that respond to the needs of all their citizens, and provide comprehensive care which includes prevention of unintended pregnancies through comprehensive sexuality education including abstinence and contraceptives and provision of legal abortion.

But even then, no matter how much you abstain, that has never stopped rapists from raping and getting women pregnant and even with contraceptives there’s no 100% guarantee of prevention so there will still be unintended pregnancies.

We must then also provide post abortion care which is emergency care and governments have obligations to make these accessible.

Of course any woman who does not want to pursue this for religious reasons is free not to but neither her nor religious groups should impose their beliefs on other people.

Do you see the removal of legal and administrative barriers to abortion services in Africa feasible?

We are making a lot of progress in Africa with a total of 21 African countries having expanded their legal grounds for abortion between the year 2000 and 2019. So there is hope

Activities of Boko Haram insurgents is having an impact on IDP women’s sexual reproductive health & rights. What intervention do you suggest for these women?

Indeed, the Center, with our Nigerian partner, the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) actually studied and documented the effects of the Boko Haram conflict on the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women (SRHR) in Northeast Nigeria, through a report that we launched late last year.

We documented high levels of sexual abuse and exploitation, increase in HIV transmission rates; inadequacies in the provision of SRH services, such as contraception, abortion, and evidence of preventable maternal injuries and deaths.

In terms of immediate interventions, the government of Nigeria should take steps to provide maternal health care services, safe abortion, post abortion care, and other related SRHR services and information to women and girls affected.

These comprehensive reproductive health services should include other support services, such as psychosocial support.

This would be in line with the obligations of the Nigerian government in international as well as African regional human rights law.

The government should do this in concert with humanitarian organizations that are already offering health services to women and girls and both should ensure that the services and information that they offer are available, accessible, acceptable, and of good quality.

In addition, the government and humanitarian organizations offering services should ensure that they integrate meaningful participation and inclusion of these women, girls, and other affected populations in the design, implementation, and evaluation of the health services they offer so that these services and information are responsive to the needs of the intended recipients.

How can the plight of these women be addressed?

The plight of these women can be addressed through ensuring their protection and also through delivering accountability for the violations experienced.

The government and other key stakeholders should ensure that there are functioning mechanisms to protect women from such actions by Boko Haram, but also ensure that such actions that violate rights to access reproductive rights are investigated, and punished, whether perpetrated by state or non-state actors, even in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

The focus should be on accountability as well as access by these women and girls, to meaningful and effective remedies and reparations.