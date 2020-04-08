Ivermectin is a prescription drug, its either in oral form, tropical cream and topical lotion.

Ivermectin oral tablet is available as the brand-named drug Stromectol.it’s also available as a generic drug.

Generic drugs ussually cost less than the brand-name version,in some cases they may not be available in every strenght or form as the brand name drug.

Its used to treat infections of parasites, these includes parasitic infections of your intestinal tract,skin and eyes.

Ivermectin belongs to a class of drugs called anti-parasitic drugs, a medication that works intreating similar conditions.

In oral tablets it works by binding to parts inside the parasite,it eventually paralyzes and kills off the parasite,this treats your infection.

known side effects of Ivermectin drowsiness, tiredness,loss of energy, stomach pain,loss of appetite,nausea,vomiting,diarrhea,dizziness and itchiness.

when used to treat skin and eye infections side effects are joint pain and swelling,swollen and tender lymph nodes,itching,rash,fever and eye problems.

other serious side effects if occurred please call your doctor.

READ ALSO BREAKING: Fire razes Treasury House



Pain in your neck and back,serious eye problems,redness bleeding, swelling, pain,loss of vision, shortness of breath,inability to control urination,inability to control bowel movements,trouble standing or walking,confusion,extreme tiredness, drowsiness,seizures,coma,low blood pressure,especially when you get up after siting or lying down,fainting,blistering skin,pain on the right side of your stomach,dark urine,yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eye.