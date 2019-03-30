I’ve no case against Ihedioha’s election, SNP gov’ship candidate

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Deposes affidavit to disown party over litigation

By our correspondent

The governorship candidate of the Sustainable National Party (SNP) in the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, Mr. Ikechukwu Obinna Munaonye, has declared support for Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, saying he wholeheartedly accepts his victory and therefore has no reason to challenge it in any law court or tribunal.

In a two-page ‘Affidavit of Facts’ he personally swore in the Registry of the High Court of Imo State, in the Owerri Judicial Division dated Thursday, March 28, 2019, Munaonye said although the logo of his party (SNP) was not included in the ballot papers used for the governorship election of March 9, he has accepted the outcome and as such, dissociates himself from any action inimical to Ihedioha’s smooth takeover of governance of Imo State from May 29 this year.

In paragraphs 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the affidavit, the SNP candidate stated as follows:

“That in spite of the fact that my party’s logo was omitted, thereby excluding me in the contest in the said election, I have no intention whatsoever to seek redress in the court

“I have wholeheartedly accepted the election of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor-Elect of Imo State.

“That I dissociate myself from any move or step from any person or my party, to challenge the election and the return of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor-Elect of Imo State; and that I have not instructed any person, neither have I instructed any person to take any legal proceeding, challenging the election of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha in any court of law or tribunal,” Munaonye swore, adding that any legal process purporting to carry his name as a petitioner or using his name to facilitate the said process in any court of law or tribunal does not emanate from him.”

In conclusion, the SNP candidate pledged to join hands with others and contribute to the development of the state under Ihedioha’s leadership from May 29, 2019, going forward.