I’ve never requested to visit Obasanjo, says Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has declared that he had never requested to visit former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Adams said he earlier refrained from issuing a reply to a statement last week by Obasanjo which, according to him, was weighty, but decided to clear the air on the aspersions the ex-president cast on him.

Adams remarked: “In truth, Obasanjo was aware of the meeting held at the Lekki residence of the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

He personally signified interest in the meeting that was why he travelled for over six hours from Abeokuta to Lekki.

“But, for him to have said he was not aware of the meeting was a huge misinterpretation of all that transpired between us.

“I have never in my life requested to visit Obasanjo, whether while he was in office or after. So, I need to clear all these not because of today, but for future references.

“By virtue of my position now as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, and also as somebody coming from a humbled beginning, what have I done to deserve such an assault from a former president that had a hand in my arrest and detention, which to me was unjust and uncalled for.

“And to crown it all, on the two occasions of my travails with the Obasanjo-led government, I was discharged and acquitted.

So, what else does the old man want from me that made him said in the statement that my past ways of life was not in accord with his principles and standard?

“I represent the progressive-minded people and the ex-president is well known for his conservative ideas, so there is no way we can share the same ideology, and I think that is where the ex-president missed it.

“As far as I am concerned, I can never go to his house or reconcile with him and I am sure if I do, my guardian angel will never forgive me for that.”

The Yoruba leader however, said there was need for the Federal Government to restructure the country, pointing out that restructuring remains the best option where the six geo -political zones can develop as regions.

Adams lamented the growing insecurity across the country, pointing out that the police is overwhelmed with the security challenges.

Therefore,he said, there was the need to have the state, local and regional police to cater to the needs of over 200 million Nigerians.

“FG needs to re-jig the police and the nation’s security architecture.

There is need to move on and fine tune the police as it is done in saner climes,” Adams added.