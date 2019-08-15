.Says over 10,000 students in 15 boarding schools across Bayelsa State

.Airport to be commissioned soon

Bonaventure Melah, Abuja

Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr. Henry Seriake Dickson, has said that investment in the education of young people from the state is the greatest legacy he would leave for posterity, when his tenure comes to an end in a few months from now.

He stated this in an exclusive interview with The Daily Times on Wednesday at his Maitama, Abuja residence.

Gov. Dickson said unlike infrastructural provisions, education has the capacity to multiply benefits with lifetime values, adding that no governor in the current political dispensation has equalled his achievements in the sector.

“It is a difficult question to point at any project and say this is the biggest or the greatest achievement of my administration because we have done so much in the state in the areas of education, housing, health, youth and women empowerment, as well as environment, among many other areas,” the governor stated.

He told The Daily Times that his administration has moved Bayelsa State forward by about 20 to 25 years, saying it would be difficult for anybody to catch up with the pace of development as majority of projects embarked upon by his administration were backed by law.

“I have invested in education so massively that I cannot remember any governor that has done what we have done in about eight years anywhere in the country.

“Currently, we have 10, 000 final year students in 15 government-owned public secondary schools and we keep them in the schools. Their fees are free, food is free. Everything is free. 10, 000 students from across the state are being accommodated by us on free education and free feeding.

“These students are so used to quality life and a conducive environment for learning that during the holidays, they would refuse to leave the boarding facilities and go home.

“We have established various agencies and bodies equally backed by law to raise the standard of living of our people up,” the governor said, adding that the Bayelsa Education Trust Fund which he established has become a reference point for other states.

According to him, health care is another area that has received serious attention by his administration which has provided primary health care centres in all the 105 wards across the state.

“We have established the most successful insurance policy known as the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme with N3 billion saved and invested. We have constructed roads and bridges connecting all parts of the state.

“Our airport will start operation very soon. It is the single biggest project with the longest runway in southern Nigeria. It took us more than one year to complete the land reclamation, but we are set to open it to the public for use,” the governor stated.

In view of what his administration is doing in human capacity building, including sports development, Gov. Dickson projected that Bayelsa State would in the next 10 to 15 years, have the highest number of competent workforce.

“By next month, we are inaugurating the Bayelsa State Tertiary Education Loans Board. We are the only state that has successfully planned for that.

“The board is to process applications and give loan to Bayelsans for their education, even though they will have to pay back on very soft terms after their education,” he stated.

On security and related matters, Gov. Dickson said that the state is one of the most stable states in the country currently, due especially to empowerment programmes of his administration which he said has helped to engage youths on meaningful ventures and therefore, distract them from criminality.

On why he chose to locate his foundation in his country home of Toru Orua, the governor said it was easier for him to do that at home using some of the existing infrastructure to achieve expected results.

“I converted my five bedroom duplex set up as part of the foundation that is dedicated to me and then another personal house for the other dedicated to family members.

“We simply remodelled the structures by turning the kitchen to cinema, convert open spaces to reading areas and for the foundation to take off from there.

“The idea is to see that my community becomes open to the world. Already, we have a university in the community, we have other educational institutions located in the area, including security agencies.

“It was therefore, necessary for us to make the town ready for people coming in to be happy while working or staying there.

“I want my community and the neighbouring towns as well as the entire Bayelsa State to feel the impact of development as all these would contribute to the growth of local economy in the localities,” he said.

He also said that the foundation would provide him with the platform to continue to serve his people beyond government office, as according to him, experience acquired in office has helped to prepare him for service after government.

“For example, the cancer centre, the awareness for early detection is the key and we would like to get involved in life saving campaigns like that after office.

“We are interested in deepening access to research and history for students and others from across the world and that is the passion for projects like this.

“In addition, sports development is on the focus. Currently, I am into the biggest wrestling classics, the Henry Seriake Dickson Wrestling Tournament, for the past many years as well as another tournament in honour of my father who was a traditional wrestler.

“That championship takes place in January, every year. I am interested in projects that would bring young people together and mentor them, to invite successful people to speak to them, groom them so they can become leaders of tomorrow,” he said, adding that his life ambition is to advance public good after leaving office.