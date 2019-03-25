I’ve been celibate for 3 years – Former BBNaija reality TV star, Uriel

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A former BBNaija reality TV, Uriel Oputa has revealed that she has been living a celibacy life for about 3 years now.

Miss Oputa who made this known via her Instagram page over the weekend said, ‘’ 3 yearsn no sex. I’m Celibate.

‘’For a lot of people, this might sound almost impossible but I want you all to know that I have been celibate for the past three years and still counting’’, she said.

Explaining her experience of being celibate and how difficult it was at the beginning, she added that with her determination, she has been able to achieve that.